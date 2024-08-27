Catoosa's Blue Whale getting funding boost from Oklahoma Route 66 Commission

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa’s iconic Blue Whale is getting a funding boost from the Oklahoma Route 66 Commission.

“You talk about a roadside attraction. I mean who has a giant blue metal whale,” Route 66 Alliance Director Ken Busby said.

Catoosa’s “Bluey” has now become an Oklahoma Route 66 icon.

According to the City of Catoosa’s website, Hugh Davis, a zoologist, built the iconic Route 66 relic as a surprise anniversary gift for his wife. He wanted to create a place where his grandchildren could swim and play.

Construction on the beloved blue whale was completed in 1972 and now construction is coming in the spring of 2026.

The attraction was awarded $1.8 million in grants, continuing Davis’ vision.

“It’s based on sales tax collection. So we will have this now for the next couple years, about 6.6 million each year, then can go to nonprofits, communities and cities that can apply to do interesting projects,” Busby said.

This grant will go towards a number of things that will make a splash with people who live in Catoosa and people passing through.

“A brand new gift shop and visitors center because the one that they have now is very dilapidated, very old. The restrooms, which we do have restrooms, will be really current, state-of-the-art restrooms. Walking trails and really getting those refined. Then a better parking area and a place for different restaurant opportunities,” Busby said.

There will also be a miniature golf course, an ice cream parlor, a pavilion lawn, and Airbnb rentals.

Most people stop and snap a quick selfie with Bluey then hit the road and jump back on Route 66. However, preservationists and the City of Catoosa hope that these improvements will encourage people to stop and stay a bit.

“When you have something like this in a small town, especially in a small town, this could mean the world to their economic base. It’s those sales tax dollars that provide those taxes to put street lights on, to make sure the water mains are maintained and all those kinds of things,” Busby said.