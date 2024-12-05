Catoosa Police seize 53 grams of fentanyl during arrest of person wanted on $100,000 warrant

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Catoosa Police Department said they found 49 grams of meth laced with fentanyl, 11 grams of marijuana, 0.8 grams of cocaine, and $1,200 in cash on Monday.

According to Catoosa Police, that’s enough fentanyl to kill the entire community’s population of more than 7,500 people several times.

They said this all came from a person who already had a $100,000 warrant out for their arrest for the same thing.

On Monday, Catoosa Police got a tip that Darrell Mayfield, a man with multiple outstanding warrants for drug trafficking and theft in Tulsa County, was in the Catoosa area.

Police said they found Mayfield at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

When he was arrested, police said they found 49 grams of meth laced with fentanyl, 0.8 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of marijuana, and $1,200 in his possession. According to police, Mayfield admitted to not having a medical card for the marijuana.

“We care about our community. In such, we stay vigilant and on top of things like that and we don’t want something like the drugs like that coming into our city and spreading out,” said Lieutenant Chet Skimbo with the Catoosa Police Department. “Because the first thing that happens is the people that deals that stuff, it goes to children...and we don’t want that. We want them to stay out the city.”

Lt. Skimbo said they were able to make the arrest because of a tip from another officer.

“Our guys are constantly out when they’re not taking calls for service and looking at things, checking warrants, see tip lines, and with all the modern technology, they’ve got different little groups you can join as a police officer and find out who has what or they give different information.”

Lt. Skimbo said the Catoosa Police Department is going to continue to fight the fentanyl crisis as best they can.

Currently, Mayfield is being held in the Rogers County Jail without bond.