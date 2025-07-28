Catholic Diocese of Tulsa reacts after tragic incident during community outreach event

Church leaders plan to hold an event at the church Tuesday night to help people heal from the tragic event.

The Catholic Diocese of Tulsa released a statement on Monday that says, “We ask our entire Catholic community to pray for the soul of this young man, and we grieve together with his family and members of the St. Thomas More parish who knew him.”

Church leaders say the victim was shot by someone not affiliated with the parish.

Bishop David Konderla will celebrate a Mass of Healing and Peace for the community at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas More, 2720 S 129th E Ave., Tulsa.

Police say the suspect, who shot and killed 15-year old Alexander Puentes, fled the scene before officers arrived at around 9 p.m. Sunday.