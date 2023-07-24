Candlelight vigil held after Verdigris murder-suicide

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Candles lit sunset shadows as people in Verdigris held a vigil remembering three children tragically murdered in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide.

Family and friends comforted each other as they remembered the victims, 11-year-old Noe, 6-year-old Bryce, and 9-month-old Billy.

Billy’s father, Billy Jacobson, said the three didn’t deserve what happened to them.

“I love my son with all my heart, Noe and Bryce were just like my kids too, and they don’t deserve that,” Jacobson said.

After an hours-long standoff with Verdigris Police at a home near Cypress St. and Dogwood Ct., the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said 39-year-old Brandy McCaslin shot and killed her three kids and then turned the gun on herself.

Jacobson said he can’t believe his son is gone.

“He was the sweetest, easiest baby you could ever ask for. I never saw anything but good come out of him,” Jacobson said. “He was too good for this world. He was an amazing son, and I’ll never forget him.”

Bryce’s family remembers him as always happy.

“He was happy all the time,” Bryce’s aunt, Stephanie Whisman, said.

“Amazing, amazing, he’d sit there and just say Nanny’s truck, Nanny’s truck. You know, he loved ‘Baby Shark.’ He’d sit there and sing that over, and over, and over,” Bryce’s grandmother, Janet Whisman, said.

They remember Bryce and Billy’s sister, Noe, as well.

“We were very close to Noe,” Janet Whisman said. “The older daughter, because she was over. She called me Nanny just like Bryce did. You know, she was a very sweet kid.”

The vigil concluded with a balloon release and left behind a memorial where people can leave notes of comfort for others struggling with the tragic loss of Noe, Bryce, and Billy.

