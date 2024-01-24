Cain's Ballroom kicks off year-long centennial celebration with new limited-edition beer

TULSA, Okla. — Cain’s Ballroom and the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (Tulsa FMAC) kicked off Cain’s centennial celebration with several major show announcements and a preview of a limited-edition Marshall Brewing Company beer on Tuesday.

“We’re really looking forward to celebrating the Cain’s Ballroom centennial this year with our Tulsa music community and beyond,” said Chad and Hunter Rodgers, who co-manage the venue they own together with their mother, Alice Rodgers. “It’s an honor to be custodians for all of the music history embodied in this building and for Cain’s to be recognized with a special proclamation from Mayor Bynum and the City of Tulsa. We’re grateful for all of the support,”

“In addition to the shows we’ve already announced for the coming year, we are excited today to announce three special centennial shows,” they continued. “On May 5th and 6th, we’ll welcome back Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter, Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit. On June 2nd, Grammy-award winners Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will grace our stage, joined by Tulsa’s own JD McPherson. Finally, this December, hometown heroes and our good friends, HANSON, will perform.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum kicked off the event with a proclamation.

“Consistently ranked among the best venues in the world, Cain’s Ballroom is one of the major catalysts of Tulsa’s global music influence,” Bynum said. “Cain’s is a top-tier events facility that continues to empower local musicians day in and day out, standing as a cornerstone of Tulsa’s identity.”

Speakers at the event included former Cain’s owner Larry Schaeffer, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism Renee McKenney, and executive director of Tulsa FMAC Meg Gould.

“Cain’s Ballroom is a huge contributor to Tulsa’s musical pride and prominence, and seeing this venue continue to attract incredible shows and attention 100 years after opening is very special,” Gould said. “Our team is excited to keep the party going all year long with ticket and merch giveaways on social media and more community gatherings like the one we had tonight.”

After several musicians announced special upcoming shows, Marshall Brewing Company’s Wes Alexander presented Cain’s centennial beer.

“All of us at Marshall Brewing Company are thrilled to honor Cain’s and their legacy with this beer,” said Wes Alexander. “We will officially release this beer in the near future with can art that reflects Cain’s impressive legacy, and we’ll use that as another opportunity to get together with the community and celebrate Tulsa’s music history.”

