Businesses in downtown Tulsa recently vandalized

TULSA, Okla. — Three downtown Tulsa businesses said they were recently vandalized.

The Vault, a bar near 7th and Cincinnati, Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, near 7th and Boston, and Modern Spirits, a liquor store near 11th and Elgin, all said they were recently vandalized.

Kayle Lee from the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture said boarded-up buildings aren’t very inviting.

“We’re getting into the busy season of downtown, we have Mayfest and other festivals coming up and when you start coming downtown to all these boarded-up places it’s not very inviting,” Lee said.

She also said it makes it hard to showcase pride in their home.

“This is our home right?” Lee said. “We want to showcase how proud of it we are in all sorts of ways and it’s hard to do when it kind of looks like patched together. "

The businesses have now patched up the damage, but earlier today, The Vault and Tulsa Foundation for Architecture shared pictures of the damage on social media.

“Vandalism sucks! We’re open, we’re all okay & thankful American Glass always has our back. People in glass houses really shouldn’t throw stones, y’all,” The Vault posted on Facebook.

“Vandals hit a number of downtown buildings last night including TFA and The Vault. Please show our friends at The Vault some extra love in the coming days. This is going to be an expensive fix for them,” the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture posted.