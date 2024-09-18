Burglar suspect in Wagoner County arrested thanks to two neighbor's quick action

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Wagoner County Deputy was able to arrest a burglary suspect thanks to the quick and brave actions of two observant neighbors.

On Sept. 15, Wagoner County Deputy D. Wells was sent to the 293000 Block of East 70th Street South in Broken Arrow for a suspected burglary in progress.

A witness had noticed three individuals walking around their neighbor’s back patio and went to go speak with them.

As he approached, he noticed two of the suspects exiting the house through his neighbor’s back window.

When he yelled for them to stop, the suspects fled.

The witness gave chase, managing to tackle one of the suspects to the ground.

A second neighbor, two doors down from the victim’s home, had noticed a black car parked in front of the victim’s home for an unusual amount of time.

When he went to investigate the strange car, he saw the suspect being tackled to the ground and was asked to help restrain the suspect and to call 911.

Once he arrived at the scene, Deputy Wells took the suspect into custody without incident and the suspect was identified as Camilo Anives-Bohorquez.

He was eventually taken to the Wagoner County Detention Center where he was booked for Second Degree Burglary.

At the time of the incident, two unfamiliar black cars were noticed in the neighborhood and were seen to have picked up the two accomplices in a video given to investigators.

Investigators are still searching for these additional two suspects.

If you have any information about this case, you are encouraged to contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 and reference case # 24-0933.

While the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office commends the citizens for detaining the arrested burglary suspect, they remind people the dangers of taking action and encourage citizens to instead call 911 and observe any potential suspects from a distance.