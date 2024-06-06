Local

‘Brookside Rumble & Roll’ event happening tonight

By Steve Berg

Brookside Rumble & Roll Courtesy: Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson of Tulsa

By Steve Berg

Hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts will be cruising to the 21st annual Brookside Rumble and Roll tonight to raise money for Make-A-Wish.

Peoria Avenue will be blocked off for a street party from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. tonight between 33rd street and 36th street.

They’ll also have a D.J. playing music.

An advisory to other motorists: a large group of motorcycles will be meeting at T.U. starting at 5:30 p.m. to take part in a motorcycle parade from T.U. to Brookside.

From 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., they’ll be riding down Harvard to 21st, 21st to Riverside, and then Riverside to 36th Street, up to Peoria.

They’ll have a police escort blocking roads, so just be aware there will be some traffic tie-ups along that route from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You can find more info about the parade route by clicking here.

And you can find more info about the Brookside Rumble & Roll by clicking here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!