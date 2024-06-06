‘Brookside Rumble & Roll’ event happening tonight

Hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts will be cruising to the 21st annual Brookside Rumble and Roll tonight to raise money for Make-A-Wish.

Peoria Avenue will be blocked off for a street party from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. tonight between 33rd street and 36th street.

They’ll also have a D.J. playing music.

An advisory to other motorists: a large group of motorcycles will be meeting at T.U. starting at 5:30 p.m. to take part in a motorcycle parade from T.U. to Brookside.

From 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., they’ll be riding down Harvard to 21st, 21st to Riverside, and then Riverside to 36th Street, up to Peoria.

They’ll have a police escort blocking roads, so just be aware there will be some traffic tie-ups along that route from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

