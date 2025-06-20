Broken Arrow’s Main Street Tavern, once an opera house, will be getting its cupola back

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow’s Main Street Tavern, which was originally an opera house, will be getting its cupola reinstalled.

A cupola is typically a dome or square shaped structure that adorns the roof of a building and serves as a decorative embellishment or lookout for a building.

“This morning we put the steel up on the building in anticipation of the cupola early next month,” said Larry Pennington, Chairman of the Cupola Project.

The building has been a fixture in Broken Arrow’s history since it was built in 1904 and opened originally as an opera house.

Women’s Suffrage March Down Main Street With the Opera House In The Background, 1914 Women’s Suffrage March Down Main Street With the Opera House In The Background, 1914. (Photo Courtesy of the Broken Arrow Historical Society collection)

“The building had dual purposes, but it was originally a location for traveling performing artists,” explained author and historian Dr. Clarence Oliver. “It was also a location where all the major banquets and large meetings in the community were held.”

The building even hosted the first two Broken Arrow High School graduations in 1908 and 1909.

When the building was bought in the 1960s, the new owner decided to take the cupola off the building.

Dr. Oliver said, “Well, as a historian, I was concerned when it was removed in the mix-sixties. The owner was remodeling the building and was concerned about the roof and the possibility of leaks in his remodeled drug store...To maintain the cupola, it was going to be a tremendously expensive project that the owner hadn’t planned on. So, the easiest way to deal with it was just to take the cupola off, and that is what was done.”

Pennington explained the project to restore the Cupola was started in 2021, but had to be paused due to Covid concerns.

“Last December we got back together and we got our architects, our engineers and construction company, and started raising funds and we’re within 30 days of putting it up there,” said Pennington.

Photo of Ross Drugs After The Cupola Had Been Removed Photo of Ross Drugs After The Cupola Had Been Removed (Photo Courtesy of Dr. Clarence Oliver)

On Thursday, Main Street was closed so the steel structure that will support the cupola could be installed.

The new red brick cupola will be shipped to Oklahoma from Kentucky and is scheduled to be installed on July 24, depending on the weather conditions.

“We will be blocking off Main Street again and we will bring in a crane and actually set the cupola up there and attach it to the building.”

Pennington said the Broken Arrow community has really gathered together to bring back this piece of their history.

“I think it says everything. I mean, the support that we received has been unbelievable. I haven’t heard anyone say it’s a silly idea. It’s part of Broken Arrow’s history and we’re really proud of our Rose District and this just adds to it.”

Dr. Oliver said he’s excited to see the project he’s been advocating for over decades finally come to fruition.

“I wrote editorials to bring back the cupola, so it’s been a long-time project. I recruited some other people who supported the plan and a committee came together, and they’re been raising funds to make it happen. It’s been a dream of mine for at least 50 years.”

Pennington said the Cupola Project team has been delayed by weather, so they’re excited to finally get the cupola installed next month.