Broken Arrow woman accused of shooting her boyfriend

Broken Arrow police said a woman was arrested after allegedly shooting her boyfriend in the leg Sunday.

According to police, the shooting happened in a neighborhood near New Orleans and Elm.

Police said the two were arguing before the shot was fired. The victim went to the hospital where he was treated and released.

BAPD said the victim told them his girlfriend, 26-year-old Alexis Anderson, pulled the trigger.

Anderson was arrested near 71st and Highway 169 in Tulsa, BAPD said.

Police said she’ll face a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.