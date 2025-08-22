Broken Arrow toddler has chance to win national Toddler of the Year contest

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family says their toddler has the chance to win the national Toddler of the Year contest.

The winner of the contest will take home $25,000, star in a national ad campaign, lead the Hollywood Christmas Parade and take a trip to a Peppa Pig theme park, according to the Toddler of the Year website. This year’s competition is partnering with Hasbro and Toys for Tots.

Alma Darnell is currently fourth in her group.

Alma’s parents, Brock and Kaylie Darnell, said she loves competing in beauty pageants.

“She is super sweet and friendly,” her family wrote on the Toddler of the Year website. “She says hello to anyone and everyone and calls everyone her friend. She is super silly and just so fun to be around. She likes to show her personality with dancing and singing her favorite songs.”

The family says $25,000 would be a blessing to them and they would love to start a college fund for Alma.

Voting for group finalists ends on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. PDT.

To vote or find more information, click here.