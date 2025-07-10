Broken Arrow teen’s disappearance now a homicide investigation

The case of a missing teenager who was last seen 13 years ago is now a homicide investigation, Broken Arrow police said.

Paige Moore was 17 at the time of her disappearance from her Broken Arrow home on July 10th, 2012.

Paige Moore disappearance now homicide investigation (Broken Arrow Police Department)

Broken Arrow police said her remains have still not been found, but detectives have interviewed dozens of people just in the last year and they said new information has surfaced.

BAPD said detectives are now looking for a vehicle that may have been used in the homicide... a dark green 2002 Chevrolet Tracker.

Paige Moore disappearance now homicide investigation (Broken Arrow Police Department)

Police said the vehicle was last registered in 2016 and may have been abandoned somewhere around Tulsa. Police said they interviewed the last person it was registered to and he told investigators he sold the vehicle to a man named Ramon.

The last Oklahoma license plate was 931KSW and the last 4 of the VIN are 1305.

Paige Moore disappearance now homicide investigation (Broken Arrow Police Department)

Police are seeking information that could lead to the discovery of Paige’s remains, the location of the vehicle or the person responsible for her death.

BAPD said anyone with information can call Detective Rademacher at 918-451-8200 ext. 8731 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or TulsaCrimeStoppers.org.

A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest or the location of Paige’s remains.