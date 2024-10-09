Local

Broken Arrow teens arrested in Drumright with guns, pot in car, police say

By Steve Berg

Drumright traffic stop guns Courtesy: Drumright Police Dept.

Two Broken Arrow teens were arrested last Friday morning in the town of Drumright with loaded guns and drugs in their car, police say.

Police say 18-year-old Jeremiah Johnson and the 17-year-old driver of the car, claimed they got lost on their way from Broken Arrow to Okmulgee.

Drumright is on the far west side of Creek County, about 50 miles from both towns.

Whatever the case, police say neither teen had a valid driver’s license and say they found two loaded handguns and a loaded shotgun in the car, along with some extra ammunition.

They also say the 17-year-old is a convicted felon.

They say they also found some marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car.

