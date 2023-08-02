Broken Arrow teen to represent United States in international Muay Thai competition

A 16-year-old from Broken Arrow will soon represent the United States in the International Federation of Muaythai Associations Tournament in Turkey.

Joseph Hobbs was about 11 years old when he started riding his scooter over to Forza Combat Sports in Broken Arrow and watching through the window.

“I’d see this kid pressing his face against the glass.” Forza’s Owner and Head Coach Leo Perrucci told KRMG.

Perrucci said he eventually invited the young boy inside to watch Muay Thai classes, and soon, he signed up and began training.

Now, a few years later, Perrucci says Joseph is one of his best fighters and has made the U.S. team.

Perrucci said the IFMA Tournament is widely regarded as the Olympics for Muay Thai.

(Side note: the International Olympic Committee fully recognized the sport in 2021 , but has yet to include Muay Thai in the Olympic games.)

Simply put, Joseph is competing at the highest level possible until Muay Thai makes the Olympics.

The IFMA Youth World Championships are happening in Turkey September 29th - October 8th.

“I’m excited.” Joseph said. “I really want to go try some of their foods.”

Joseph, along with his family and team, has to pay his own way getting to the competition.

They’re trying to crowdfund the money needed to cover some of the cost of getting there.

If you want to help, send an e-mail to info@forzacombatsports.com.

Leo Perrucci and Joseph Hobbs (Skyler Cooper)







