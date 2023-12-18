Local

Broken Arrow shares conceptual renderings of new amphitheater being planned

By Ben Morgan

Sunset Amphitheater (City of Broken Arrow)

By Ben Morgan

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow shared conceptual renderings of a 12,500-seat amphitheater being planned for the City.

Back in October, the Broken Arrow City Council approved bringing the Notes Live, Inc.’s Sunset Amphitheater to Broken Arrow.

CHECK IT OUT! These conceptual renderings are of Notes Live, Inc.'s Sunset Amphitheater being planned for Broken Arrow....

Posted by City of Broken Arrow - Municipality on Friday, December 15, 2023

The City said it’s expected to open in the Fall of 2025.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!