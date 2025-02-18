Local

Broken Arrow puts trash and recycling service on hold through Thursday

By Steve Berg

The City of Broken Arrow is putting their trash and recycling curbside pickup ‘on hold’ through at least Thursday because of the bad weather.

In fact, if your carts are at the curb, they say you should just leave them there, to minimize any slip-and-fall risk.

They say they’ll keep monitoring the forecast to see when service could resume.

The City of Tulsa has canceled trash service for at least today, but no decision has been made yet on the rest of the week.

The City of Skiatook also posted on their Facebook page that they have also stopped trash service because the landfill is closed.

