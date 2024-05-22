Young boy run over, killed in Broken Arrow driveway

Broken Arrow police say a young boy was run over by a vehicle in the driveway of a house near 91st and Aspen Wednesday afternoon.

According to BAPD, officers were called to the home just before 4:30pm and found the boy dead.

“Understandably, involved parties and family are distraught and we’re trying to work though what took place.” Captain Josh McCoy told KRMG. “Preliminary investigation, looks like the juvenile was behind a vehicle and was backed over.”

Captain McCoy said the boy was very young, but did not give the boy’s exact age.