Broken Arrow Police officers arrest five people accused of car burglary

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Department arrested five people in a car burglary and shooting on May 17.

BAPD said they responded to a reporter of a car burglary near 800 South 75th Street. Police said the victim ran after the suspects and tried to stop them as they checked door handles on nearby cars.

The victim grabbed one suspect by his shirt briefly before letting go. As the victim tried to leave to go home, police said one of the suspects fired multiple shots at him from a car. The victim was not injured.

Police searched the area and found the suspects’ car. BAPD arrested one adult, identified as Antonio Rentaria, and four teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17. The suspects were arrested on charges of shooting with intent to kill, third-degree burglary, knowingly concealing/possessing stolen property, and public intoxication.

Police said they found a loaded 9mm handgun, shell casings, stolen property, and open containers of alcohol inside the suspects’ car.

BAPD congratulated the officers who responded to this incident on Facebook, highlighting their quick response and teamwork.