Local

Broken Arrow Police make drug bust at Tulsa home

By Steve Berg
Broken Arrow drug bust Courtesy: Broken Arrow Police Dept.
By Steve Berg

Broken Arrow Police say they made a sizable drug bust this week.

It was actually at a Tulsa residence, they say, but they didn’t give an exact address.

They say their Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant at the residence, where they say they recovered close to 570 grams of marijuana and nearly 400 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.

They say they also recovered two handguns, numerous THC cartridges, and what looks to be dozens of $100 bills (pictured above).

They say one suspect was arrested.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG