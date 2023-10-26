Suspect accused of strangling and assaulting victim with hatchet is in custody

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Update: Broken Arrow Police confirm that Aaron Martin has been found and is now in custody.

Police in Broken Arrow are searching for a man accused of strangling and assaulting a victim with a hatchet.

Broken Arrow Police claim 41-year-old Aaron Martin assaulted the victim with a hatchet and strangled her.

Martin does not own a vehicle, police say.

According to a Facebook Post, Martin is currently facing domestic assault and battery by strangulation and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say if you believe you have seen Martin or know where he is to contact Detective Rademacher at 918-451-8200, ext. 8731.