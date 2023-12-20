Local

Broken Arrow Police look for suspect involved in three-car crash

By Ben Morgan

Broken Arrow Police search for suspect involved in three-car crash (Broken Arrow Police Department)

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are searching for a suspect involved in a three-car crash near the intersection of Kenosha Street and Aspen Avenue on the north side of the intersection.

There was property damage to all three vehicles involved.

The suspect fled westbound on Kenosha Street after the crash.

The suspect’s car is believed to be a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu with extensive front-end damage.

The driver of the car was described as a white woman.

If you may have witnessed the crash or can help identify the suspect or their car, you are asked to send any information to Traffic Accident Investigator A. Stanton at astanton@brokenarrow.gov or call 918-451-8200, extension 8259.

Broken Arrow Police provided photos of the suspect’s car after the crash.

