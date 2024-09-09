Broken Arrow Police is first law enforcement agency in Oklahoma to install grapplers on patrol cars

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is the first law enforcement agency in Oklahoma to have grapplers on patrol cars.

BAPD installed five grapplers on their Tahoes and F150s patrol vehicles.

The department says they plan to add more grapplers to their cruisers in the future.

Grapplers are used in pursuit situations and can end a chase before it becomes dangerous.

BAPD says the grapplers will prevent potential crashes and save lives.

The new grappler system allows officers to take proactive action by grappling a suspect vehicle, even before a pursuit starts.

This is useful when dealing with suspects involved in burglaries or stolen vehicle cases.

BAPD officers received training and certifications in how to use the grapplers.

Grapplers are an additional tool to be used alongside traditional methods like stop sticks to safely end pursuits and protect the community.

