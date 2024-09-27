Broken Arrow Police drone helps nab reckless driving suspect

Broken Arrow Police used their ‘eye in the sky’ early Wednesday morning to capture a reckless driving suspect.

They posted on Facebook to highlight the usefulness of their drone fleet.

Officer Daniel Bucklin says the infrared camera on the drone easily spotted the man who had run away on foot, after police say he was doing ‘donuts,’ driving in circles, right in the middle of Elm Place near Kenosha and then crashed after a short pursuit.

Shaman Villalobos was arrested and booked on complaints of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident, among others.

BAPD first started using drones in 2017 and has gradually been adding to their fleet.

The drones offer a lot of the same benefits as a police helicopter but at a much lower cost.



