Broken Arrow Police Department investigating hit and run of residential mailbox

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is seeking help identifying the person who hit a residential mailbox and drove away.

Police say on Tuesday, September 16, around 2 p.m., the car hit a mailbox near 600 South Redwood Avenue. The suspected vehicle, believed to be a silver Jeep Compass or Liberty, backed into a mailbox causing the mailbox to be destroyed. Police say the damage is estimated at $2,000.

The driver of the vehicle and the tag number are currently unknown.

The Broken Arrow Traffic Specialist Unit is asking the public if they recognize the vehicle, know the driver, or witnessed the collision to call Traffic Specialist Officer A. Stanton at 918-895-2534 or email astanton@brokenarrowok.gov.

