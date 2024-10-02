Local

Broken Arrow Police arrest man after skeletal remains were found in Kansas

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Joseph Ferraro

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police arrested Joseph Ferraro after skeletal remains were found in rural Wilson County, Kansas.

On Sept. 24, the Neodesha Police Department requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation after skeletal remains were found in a pasture.

After investigators confirmed the remains were human, an autopsy was scheduled and authorities later identified the man as Levi Ellis of Neodesha.

The KBI and Neodesha Police later developed a suspect in the case and an arrest warrant was issued for first-degree murder.

On Tuesday afternoon, Broken Arrow Police arrested Ferraro, of Neodesha, at a hotel near South 145th East Avenue and East 61st Street South.

Ferraro was booked into the Tulsa County jail and awaits extradition.

The KBI said the investigation is ongoing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!