Broken Arrow Police are getting more ‘Grapplers’

By Steve Berg
Broken Arrow Police grappler device Courtesy: Broken Arrow Police
Broken Arrow Police this week have been training more of their officers on how to use the ‘Grappler’ system, and for good reason.

The department will soon be getting eight additional Grapplers to go with the original five they got last year.

If you’re not familiar, the Grappler is a net-like device attached to a sturdy tether on the front of a police cruiser that, when deployed, grabs onto the wheel of a fleeing suspect’s car and slowly brings it to a stop more safely.

We talked to BAPD Sgt. Zach Schatz about it last year when they first got the devices.

“If you come to Broken Arrow and you commit a crime and you decide to run from us, we will chase you,” Schatz said.

And Broken Arrow did just that in March.

They deployed the grappler and stopped a van driven by a suspect who was accused of pointing a gun at a food truck vendor in Tulsa, showing the device can successfully be used in a real-world scenario.

