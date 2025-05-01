Broken Arrow paper tag crackdown goes into effect Thursday

Broken Arrow Police Chief Lance Arnold says the expired tag crackdown will go into full force on Thursday.

Arnold announced last month that his department planned to crackdown on expired paper tags starting in April.

Arnold says his agency pulled over some drivers during the month of April, but they mainly spent their time educating drivers, local dealerships and others about the intent of such a crackdown before one was fully implemented.

Arnold says within the last month, the department has received questions from residents about delays from Service Oklahoma and other small issues that could cause problems with someone getting a paper tag immediately after a car sale.

Arnold says it will be up to the officer pulling over the vehicle with an expired paper tag to make the case-by-case determination on if a warning should be given or if the vehicle should be impounded.

Oklahoma’s paper tag laws after a car sale were recently updated last November.

The updated law states you can use a temporary paper tag for only ten days. After that, you must go to the tag agency and get a metal tag.

New procedures have been put into place to allow people to receive a metal tag without requiring all taxes to be paid upfront.