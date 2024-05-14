Local

Broken Arrow looking for missing 20-year-old with seizure disorder

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Michael Roberts III (Broken Arrow Police Department)

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) said they’re looking for a 20-year-old who hasn’t been heard from in two weeks.

BAPD said Michael Roberts III has not been heard from in two weeks.

According to BAPD, Roberts has a seizure disorder.

Roberts is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He also has a “Superman” tattoo on his right hand and a thumb that is disfigured from a dog bite.

BAPD said he is last known to drive a burgundy Nissan Titan with a paper tag.

BAPD also said area hospitals have been checked, as well as his last known address.

If you see him, you should call 911.

