Broken Arrow firefighter on administrative leave after off-duty arrest

A Broken Arrow firefighter and now former Tulsa County reserve deputy was arrested after an altercation involving a firearm in July, according to the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest report states Justin Williams began yelling at a group of people over dust being kicked up near his boat in the Appalachia Bay recreational area on Keystone Lake on July 28th.

The report said Williams confronted the group riding ATVs in the offroad vehicle area and, at one point, was handed a gun by an individual believed to be his son, chambered a round and made threats toward them. The report also states Williams’s son flashed a badge to the group and said his dad is a police officer.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Williams had been a reserve deputy since January 2024.

A woman involved in the confrontation told deputies that Williams calmed down once she let it be known that she had recorded video of the incident. She also said Williams apologized, got back into his boat and left.

Pawnee County deputies said Williams was identified by the registration number on his boat, which could be seen in the video. Deputies said photos also clearly showed Williams brandishing the firearm.

Williams was arrested and court records show he’s been charged with Reckless Conduct with a Firearm, a misdemeanor. He’s pleaded not guilty.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department released the following statement:

“Broken Arrow Fire Department is aware of an off-duty firefighter who was involved in an encounter outside Broken Arrow city limits. An internal investigation has been opened to thoroughly review the situation. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation.”

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said Williams is no longer a reserve deputy and sent the following statement:

“Justin Williams passed all required background checks and was a member of the Broken Arrow Fire Department when became a member of TCSO’s Reserve Deputy Program on Jan 2, 2024. On July 30th, 2024, The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office notified us that Williams was involved in an alteration in their jurisdiction and that criminal charges were possible. Williams was suspended from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Program that same day. Once Williams was criminally charged, he was terminated as a TCSO Reserve Deputy.”



