Broken Arrow Fire Department shares safety reminders ahead of the Fourth of July

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Fire Department wants people to have a good time when celebrating the nation’s Independence this Fourth of July, but they want people to be responsible and safe with their festivities.

“Fireworks can be a great time,” says Justin Sharp, Broken Arrow Fire Marshal. “Independence Day is a great celebration in Broken Arrow. We enjoy the holiday as much as anyone around here. We want everyone to have a good time and enjoy the Fourth, but safety is paramount. So you want to always follow all the manufacturer’s recommendations.”

Sharp made clear not to hold fireworks, set them off in a safe area on a non combustible service such as concrete or gravel. And while fire officials want people to be safe while lighting fireworks, he also wants them to be safe when disposing of them.

“Every year, in this city and other surrounding cities, we see structure fires as a result of improperly disposed of fireworks. Many times after you shoot them off, they’re still smoldering; they could still be hot internally.”

People could unawaredly put them in their trash cans while they are still smoldering which could lead to a fire. Sharp says the best idea is to put the fireworks in a bucket of water over night and they can be disposed of the next day.