Broken Arrow Expressway back open following multi-car crash

Tulsa Police say the westbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway are open again following a rollover crash involving four vehicles near the Memorial exit.

The accident happened shortly before nine Thursday morning near the Memorial exit on the westbound Broken Arrow Expressway. Police diverted all westbound traffic onto Memorial, and initially expected the highway to be closed four several hours while officers investigated the crash. The investigation was completed and normal traffic resumed shortly after ten a.m.

Police have not announced any injuries related to the crash.