Broken Arrow earns national accreditation in parks and recreation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Parks and Recreation earned national accreditation, recognizing the agency’s commitment to the highest level of service to the community.

The accreditation was earned through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NPRA).

The City said the accomplishment was awarded during the 2025 NPRA Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday.

CAPRA accreditation is the only national accreditation for park and recreation agencies and is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operation, management and service to the community. The mark of distinction indicates that an agency has met rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services.

As part of the process, Broken Arrow Parks and Recreation had to demonstrate compliance with 154 recognized standards and document all policies and procedures.

“This is a prestigious achievement for Broken Arrow that reinforces our city’s commitment to meet the high expectations of our citizens to maintain and enhance the quality of life in Broken Arrow,” said Matt Hendren, Director of Broken Arrow Parks and Recreation. “With only two percent of agencies in the country having earned this certification, Broken Arrow is in select company. And it would not be possible without the continued support of the City Council, City administration, hard-working and passionate employees of the Parks and Recreation Department, and of course, the citizens who place a high value on recreational activities in Broken Arrow.”

The Broken Arrow Parks and Recreation Department manages more than 1,000 acres of public land, 43 parks and offers a diverse range of indoor and outdoor recreational opportunities year-round to promote an active and healthy lifestyle.

The accreditation process involves a formal application, self-assessments, a site visit by a team of trained volunteers that results in a written report and a hearing with the Commission to grant accreditation.

The Commission is comprised of representatives from NRPA, the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials, the International City/County Management Association, the Academy for Leisure Sciences, the Armed Forces Recreation Network, the Council of State Executive Directors, the National Recreation and Park Ethic Minority Society, the National Association of State Park Directors and the American Therapeutic Recreation Association.

You can find more information on CAPRA accreditation by clicking here and NRPA here.