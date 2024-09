BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow assistant coach has bonded out of jail after he was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Todd Watters on Wednesday morning for an incident in July. According to an affidavit, Watters is accused of exposing himself to a neighbor while she was sunbathing in her backyard.

FOX23 found him on the Broken Arrow Tigers sports page as an assistant football coach at the freshman academy.