Broken Arrow animal rescue fears bankruptcy with dwindling donations

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Green Country animal rescue fears it will shut down because it can no longer afford to house animals. Broken Arrow Rescue Community, or BARC, is looking at filing for bankruptcy.

“Through COVID, we took out some financial loans to make it through, and donations were down before COVID started,” said BARC Director and Founder Jamie Cope.

BARC is a non-profit, no-kill, volunteer rescue organization serving homeless and injured dogs and cats.

Between COVID-19 debts, other expenses, and a lack of donations, the rescue is in an even tighter pinch, trying to care for the animals BARC takes in.

BARC’s goal is to bring in $3,000 per month to help pay off its debts to help the animals.

In the last two months, they’ve helped rehome 37 dogs. They currently have 15 dogs and can’t take any more.

“I know a lot of rescues are struggling, but without our help and our efforts, our community may suffer a worse crisis than we’re in right now,” said Cope.

On top of donations, they’re hoping people consider fostering. Cope fosters several of the dogs herself due to the lack of foster homes.

Cope said if they can get recurring donations of even small increments, that adds up.

“A $3,000 budget, if there are even small amounts of reoccurring donations, we can budget to be able to keep going,” said Cope. “We’re an important part of the community and we have been for the last eight years.”

How to help

You can make a one-time donation or set up a recurring donation to BARC on its website

Cash App: $barc4rescue

Venmo: @barc4rescue

PayPal: barc4rescue@yahoo.com

Mail checks to BARC Rescue at 1308 S. Juniper Ave. Broken Arrow, OK, 74012

You can see BARC’s adoptable pets here.