BRISTOW, Okla. — School is out in Bristow on Friday after a water main break near Ash Street.

The City of Bristow said roads were closed near 1st and Ash due to a major break Thursday night. Water was turned off and some residents might experience low pressure while crews work to fix the break.

Bristow Public Schools said schools were closed Friday morning due to the break. Thanksgiving break begins next week and school will resume on Monday, December 2.