Boy shot inside south Tulsa home

TULSA — Tulsa Police are searching for information on a shooting that sent an 11-year-old boy to the hospital Thursday night.

TPD says officers were working a traffic stop near 81st and Memorial when they heard the sound of gunshots.

Officers were investigating that when a call came in to report an 11-year-old boy had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy was taken to the hospital for surgery, and police haven’t released an update on his condition.

Officers say multiple people were inside a home when someone fired many shots at the home from outside, one hitting the boy.

TPD is asking that anyone with information, call police.



