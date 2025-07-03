Boomfest cancelled in Jenks due to operators injured in fire

Tuskahoma, OKLA. — The City of Jenks was notified Thursday morning from Hance Pyrotechnics, the contracted fireworks company, that they have to cancel the Boomfest fireworks show on July 4th due to several of their operators being injured in the Tuskahoma fires.

City leaders in Jenks says they are disappointed that the annual BoomFest will not take place on July 4th, however, they understand Hance Pyrotechnics’ situation and are saddened for everyone affected by the Tuskahoma fire. We ask the community to please send their best wishes to those injured.

Boomfest will not be rescheduled for this year. The Jenks Riverwalk, the Oklahoma Aquarium, and many other areas of Jenks still have opportunities to celebrate the 4th of July.

The Choctaw Nation reported at least five injuries occurred during a fire that broke out at the Tuskahoma Capitol Grounds.

According to the Choctaw Nation, the fire broke out around 6:00 p.m. as people were setting up for their annual Boom in the Valley fireworks show.

Authorities are still looking into the cause of the fire.