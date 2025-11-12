BOK Center to host the SEC Gymnastics Championships in March

TULSA, Okla. — The Southeastern Conference will hold the 2026 SEC Gymnastics Championship on Saturday, March 21 at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa.

“We are delighted the city of Tulsa will host the 2026 SEC Gymnastics Championships,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. " The SEC Gymnastics Championships will feature nine programs who have excelled at the national level, including the last two National Champions. We look forward to providing an outstanding championship experience in the city of Tulsa to our student-athletes, coaches and fans of women’s gymnastics."

This will be the first time the SEC Gymnastics Championships will take place in Oklahoma. The BOK Center has previously hosted the NCAA Wrestling Championship and the first and second-round NCAA Basketball Tournament.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the SEC Gymnastics Championships to Tulsa,” said Keller Taylor, vice president of BOK Center. “The SEC is home to some of the nation’s most elite gymnastics programs, and it’s an honor for BOK Center to host an event that celebrates such an incredible level of talent and competition. Hosting the first SEC Championship in Tulsa marks an exciting milestone, and we’re committed to providing a world-class experience for athletes, fans, and our community.”

Ticket information for the event will be available at a later time.