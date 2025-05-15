Boeing signs largest widebody order ever, a deal that will benefit Tulsa workers

Boeing announced on Wednesday a deal with Qatar Airways to provide up to 210 widebody jets to the carrier - the largest ever widebody order for Boeing. Qatar Airways is purchasing both 787 and 777 jets; programs supported by Spirit AeroSystems in both Tulsa and Wichita.

The order includes:

130 787 Dreamliners

30 777-9s airplanes

Options for an additional 50 787 and 777X airplanes

The 787 Dreamliner jets are widebody twin-engine planes, and the 777-9s is a widebody that is larger than the 787.

Spirit AeroSystems produces fuselage sections for Boeing’s 737 and 787 aircraft, as well as the flight deck sections for a majority of Boeing airplanes. In a separate deal in July of 2024, Boeing announced it’s acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems, a move that is expected to finalize later this year. The Qatar Airways order with Boeing will not be affected by the Boeing purchase of Spirit AeroSystems.

“We are deeply honored that Qatar Airways has placed this record-breaking order with Boeing, one that solidifies their future fleet with our market-leading widebody airplane family at its center,” Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a statement from Boeing.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) said that the deal is a major win for Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems, and that the manufacture of the American made planes will support “1 million jobs nationwide”.

Boeing is America’s largest exporter.