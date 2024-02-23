Local

Bodycam video released with non-binary Owasso student who died

By April Hill

Nonbinary Student Death Oklahoma In this image provided Malia Pila, Nex Benedict poses outside the family’s home in Owasso, Okla., in December 2023. Police in Oklahoma are investigating the death of Benedict, a 16-year-old student who died a day after an altercation in a high school bathroom that may have been prompted by bullying over gender identity. Neither police nor school officials have said what led to the fight. But the family of Benedict says there had been harassment because the teen was nonbinary. (Sue Benedict via AP) (Sue Benedict/AP)

By April Hill

OWASSO — A recently released police search warrant is revealing more details in the case of a non-binary Oklahoma student who died a day after a high school bathroom fight.

The Owasso Police Department posted new information in the Nex Benedict investigation Friday afternoon.

The warrant filed in Tulsa County court on Wednesday shows that Nex Benedict’s eyes had rolled back into their head, their hands were curled and they were struggling to breathe in the family’s home in Owasso before they later died at the hospital on Feb. 8.

The warrant also shows investigators took pictures, collected evidence swabs and retrieved records of the students involved in the altercation in their search of the school.

Click HERE to watch the video.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!