Bodies believed to be mother, son missing since 2021 found near Turley

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado announced Wednesday afternoon that two bodies found near 56th Street North and Lewis are believed to be those of Dwayne Selby and his mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton.

Parton, Selby and Jack Grimes all went missing in October of 2021.

Grimes’s remains were found shortly after their disappearance, but deputies could not locate Selby and Parton. Sheriff Regalado said the remains found Tuesday are in the same area.

Sheriff Regalado said the case is now a triple homicide investigation.

The sheriff said DNA analysis will be done to verify their identities, but he said items found near the bodies give them confidence that the remains belong to Selby and Parton.

Shortly after Grimes and Selby went missing, authorities said Parton had gone out to find her son, but never returned.

Sheriff Regalado said the remains were found after recent tips to investigators.