Blue Alert: Man suspected of shooting police in Webbers Falls, multiple agencies responding

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) issued a Blue Alert for Billy Williams on behalf of the Webbers Falls Police Department.

Williams is suspected of shooting a police officer in Muskogee County.

Law enforcement believes he is armed and dangerous. If seen, they ask that you don’t approach and you call 911.

Williams is described as a white man, 5′11″, 380 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen driving an unknown year Nissan Altima. he was also seen driving a white SUV, which OHP has located.