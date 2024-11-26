Local

Blankenship out, Broken Arrow looking for next head football coach

By Skyler Cooper
Broken Arrow High School Football Stadium
By Skyler Cooper

The Broken Arrow Tigers are in need of a new head football coach after parting ways with Josh Blankenship.

Broken Arrow Public Schools said Blankenship’s time leading the team ends with a 20-26 record and four straight playoff appearances.

“Under his direction, our players represented the district with class and integrity both on and off the field, and we wish nothing but the best for him and his family moving forward.” Broken Arrow Public Schools Associate Superintendent Steve Dunn said.

Blankenship addressed the change in a social media post Tuesday.

“Gratitude is the parent of all virtues. If I have none, I will choose to be grateful.” He posted. “Thank you, Broken Arrow, for allowing me to lead your young men. I am proud of what we have launched into the world. Boys, love each other. I’m making a run for milk/diapers.”

BAPS indicated the district is in no hurry to name a replacement, but said a press conference would be scheduled when a new coach is chosen.

