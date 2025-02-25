Local

Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller announces run for state superintendent

By Skyler Cooper
Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller Bixby Public Schools offering vaccine clinic as cases continue to climb.
By Skyler Cooper

Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller announced Tuesday he’s running for state superintendent in 2026.

Miller launched a campaign website highlighting his experience as a U.S. Marine and in his time in education.

The site says his focus would be on kids, not politics, improving teacher pay and protecting local control of schools.

Miller is the only candidate to announce a run for the position so far.

Current State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, hasn’t announced his intentions for 2026.

Miller is currently suing Walters for defamation after Walters called him a “clown” and an “embarrassment” last year.

