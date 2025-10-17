Bixby Public School students asked to remove, hide apparel of political figures

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Public Schools is facing backlash after students were asked to remove or turn around shirts that had political figures on them.

According to Representative Chris Banning, R-Bixby, he states students were wearing shirts with Charlie Kirk’s name on the shirt and was told by school officials it was a distraction and to turn it inside out.

“I have great respect for our public schools and the teachers who work hard to support students every day, but school policies must be applied equally to all students,” Banning said in a released statement. “When students are told to turn a shirt inside out in one class and then complimented for it in another, that sends a confusing message. We can do better at applying our policies fairly and consistently.”

in a video response, Banning states that he will be writing legislation in the future that will allow students to wear “patriotic shirts” and that he will not stop introducing it until it becomes law.

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, in the same statement commended Banning for stance in the matter.

“Our schools should be a place where students feel comfortable expressing their views respectfully and learning from one another, said Hilbert. ” It is a violation of the student’s first amendment rights to prohibit him from honoring Charlie Kirk with a simple t-shirt. I appreciate Rep. Banning’s commitment to ensuring fairness in how school policies are applied.”

In the video, Banning also said students were asked to remove President Donald Trump apparel as well.

Bixby Superintendent, Lydia Wilson, sent FOX23 a statement regarding the matter. It reads:

Following an incident earlier this week regarding the application of our school’s dress code policy, the school district would like to provide some important clarification.

Our highest priority is maintaining a safe, positive, and focused learning environment for every student. Our dress code policy is in place primarily to prevent disruptions in the educational setting. Our core professional responsibility is to ensure our classrooms remain insulated from external distractions so that teaching and learning can proceed without interruption.

We recognize this policy is limited by the rights of free expression our students enjoy as Americans and that our school administrators must often make difficult judgment calls in the moment when balancing these two important forces. In reviewing this week’s events, we recognize that the enforcement of the dress code in two instances should have been managed differently.

While the students involved were not disciplined, the district is nevertheless taking the following actions in response to this incident:

All district administrators were engaged in a discussion of what constitutes a disruption to the educational setting, and when to act on a dress code matter.

District policies related to dress code, free expression, and other student rights will be reviewed, honed, and updated as needed to ensure compliance with the law and best practice.

All district staff will undergo training on student rights, the policies, and implementation that honors both.

We sincerely regret any concern or confusion this may have caused our families, students, or staff. The district remains committed to providing an environment where every student feels respected and safe, and where education is the highest priority.

You can watch Banning’s full response here.