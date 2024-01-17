Bixby Police: Father left scene of rollover crash that killed 15-year-old

BIXBY, Okla. — Police say a man was arrested after he ran away from the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of his 15-year-old daughter and three people being taken to the hospital.

Flowers mark the spot near 171st and Memorial where a rollover crash killed Shelby Binney.

“It’s just such a tragedy,” said Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish.

An arrest report says Elliot Binney was believed to be driving when the crash happened.

The report says it’s thought Elliot was speeding while trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone before the crash, and Shelby was thrown from the vehicle.

Blish said Elliot was Shelby’s dad, and he ran away from the scene on foot.

“The driver, Elliott Binney, her father, at some point left the scene, he walked to a family-owned business and retrieved a vehicle. We were able to track this vehicle electronically and ultimately made an arrest in the case,” Blish said.

Officers tracked Elliot down to about an hour away in Checotah and arrested him.

The arrest report says a witness estimated the vehicle’s speed to have been around 70mph before the crash.

According to the report, it was raining and Binney told officers that he hit an oil spot, causing his vehicle to run off the road.

The report also says a bottle of vodka was found at the scene and Binney admitted to officers that they’d bought a bottle of vodka and that he drank a gulp of it while he drove his family back to his home.

Binney’s wife, who had been in the car, told police that they’d been arguing before the crash.

Shelby’s cheer gym, Oklahoma Xtreme Allstar Cheer, posted pictures of her on their Facebook page and said she was loved by everyone around her.

Blish said it’s tragic.

“It’s tragic and it affects everyone and, you know, Bixby, despite being a kind of a metropolitan area of Tulsa, a suburb of Tulsa, this is still a very close knit community and a lot of people knew that child, and, you know, we’re heartbroke as well as her friends and her family at her loss and it affects everyone and it’s such a tragedy and it’s such a preventable tragedy, that’s the sad part,” Blish said.

Binney was arrested for first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

Looking up his history, he’s had several cases dismissed, including ones in 2010 and 2016, for leaving the scene of a crash.