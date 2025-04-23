Bixby names Nagel as boys head basketball coach

BIXBY -- The Bixby Spartans recently announced Jordan Nagel as their new boys head basketball coach.

Nagel had been the head coach of the Sapulpa boys basketball program for the last two season after stints at Beggs and Bishop Kelley. He graduated from Sapulpa in 2007 and played guard for the Chieftains before attending Northeastern State University. After spending several years as a graduate assistant at NSU, he went back to Sapulpa as an assistant coach under two different head coaches. His first head coaching job was at Beggs but he was courted away by Bishop Kelley and spent four years with the Comets.

Nagel said he expected to be at Sapulpa, his alma mater, for the next 25 years and he came to this conclusion at an early age. He said if he was lucky enough to be the head coach at Sapulpa, he wasn’t leaving. Former Sapulpa coaching legend Ray Reins was at Sapulpa for nearly 25 years, and Nagel said he saw his career going that same route.

However, the Bixby job was too good to pass up.

“I didn’t apply at seven different jobs this spring. I applied for one,” Nagel said. “First and foremost, leaving Sapulpa was a hard decision. I’m still getting phone calls and texts.”

According to Nagel, there are always around 40-50 head coaching jobs after the season is officially over, and the Bixby job jumped out at him.

Nagel saw some form of success at each school he coached, and now he has to do the same at Bixby. Nagel replaces former coach Lance Kight, who took the Will Rogers boys job.