Bixby man arrested, charged with murder after deadly crash

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Police have charged a 19-year-old man with murder after he was suspected of causing a crash that killed a 19-year-old girl riding with him.

Police arrested Gabriel Henson on Wednesday after issuing a warrant for his arrest last week.

There are still tire marks in the grass and crumpled metal from the crash at the side of 151st Street and North Riverview Drive near Bixby Soccer Club.

On July 22nd, Bixby Police said a patrol officer was heading to a report of underage drinking at a park when they saw a BMW go into a round-a-bout the wrong way, on a one-way street

Officers said when they tried to stop the car with flashing lights and sirens, it drove off, blew through a stop sign, hit a dip in the road, flipped, and flung a passenger, 19-year-old Marleny Loehr, known as Gabby, from the car.

She was rushed to the hospital but later died, four people were in the car in total.

During the investigation, officers said they found several open alcohol containers.

A memorial is now at the scene of the crash with pictures, flowers, and a tennis racket.

Gabby’s brother said Gabby loved tennis and sports and was going to go to Brown University after graduating from Metro Christian.

Police have now arrested 19-year-old Gabriel Henson in connection with the crash.

Court documents said Henson originally told officers that Gabby was driving. Officers said two other witnesses later contacted police saying Henson had told them he had been driving and that the other passengers told him to pull over for the police.

Six days after the crash, police spoke to Henson. Court documents said he again denied driving and told officers his DNA might be on the driver’s side airbag because he was thrown around during the crash.

Police then said he shortly after admitted to driving the car.

Henson was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail for felony first-degree murder, transporting an open container, driving without a valid license, and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.

Police said they are still investigating the crash.

Gabby’s brother, Adam Loehr, said she was multifaceted.

“She was shy, yet takes the lead when in a group,” he said. “She was on her way to John Brown University. She was in the top third of her class and an avid athlete in tennis and gymnastics. She was both the life of the party and a good student. She liked sports and eating fruit but loved movies and junk food. She was naturally sweet and bright, yet had no issues getting spicy when she needed to be heard. Her bar of standards on how people should be treated was very high.”