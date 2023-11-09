Local

Bixby developers break ground for new pickleball center

By Steve Berg

Courts and Commons groundbreaking Courtesy Fox23

Groundbreaking was held today for the ‘Court and Commons’ pickleball center in Bixby.

Owner Josh Juarez says the 29-thousand square foot development is a much larger venture than his current business, Josh’s Sno Shack.

“I heard a quote the other day about, if you’re equally terrified and excited, you’re probably doing something worth doing, and that’s what I feel right now,” he said.

It’s set to happen fast, with the opening scheduled for summer of next year.

He says they’ll have 8 indoor pickleball courts, one outdoor court, a food hall, and an outdoor green space with yard games.

Courts and Commons will be located a couple of blocks northwest of the intersection of 121st and Memorial.

He says it’s ideally located to draw customers from Bixby, Broken Arrow, and south Tulsa.


