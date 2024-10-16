Bixby City Council accepts resignation of City Manager Jared Cottle

The Bixby City Council accepted the resignation of City Manager Jared Cottle in an emergency meeting Wednesday morning.

In the meeting , which lasted less than 90 seconds, the city council accepted a separation agreement with Cottle and named Joey Wiedel as interim city manager.

The city did not give a reason for Cottle’s sudden departure after nearly 20 years of employment. During his time with the city, Cottle served as the city engineer and later assistant city manager before taking over as city manager in 2016.

“While we understand there may be questions, the City Council does not discuss personnel matters out of respect for all individuals involved.” Mayor Brian Guthrie said in a press release handed out after the meeting. “We will soon begin the process of selecting a permanent city manager and are committed to conducting a thorough search to find the right fit for Bixby’s needs.”

Interim City Manager Joey Wiedel has served in various roles with the city for more than 20 years.